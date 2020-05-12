CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,450 shares of company stock worth $435,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

