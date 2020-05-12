Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.7% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.