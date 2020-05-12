Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) General Counsel Beth S. Desimone Buys 2,700 Shares

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) General Counsel Beth S. Desimone acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $39,231.00.

NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.73 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.43%. Research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CSFL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

