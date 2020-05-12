Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after acquiring an additional 915,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

