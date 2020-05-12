Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAVA. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SAVA opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 3.28. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.