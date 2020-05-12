Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,939.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China International Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.