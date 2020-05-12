Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,804,000 after buying an additional 995,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,442,000 after buying an additional 902,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

