Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,804,000 after buying an additional 995,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,442,000 after buying an additional 902,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BEN opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.27.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
