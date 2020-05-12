Cadence Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,947 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Lantronix worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LTRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 60.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,968 shares in the company, valued at $207,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LTRX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of 149.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Lantronix Inc has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

