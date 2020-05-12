Cadence Capital Management LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $946,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after acquiring an additional 65,840 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,869,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.13. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

