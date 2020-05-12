Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $96,000 in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet lowered First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

First Horizon National stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

