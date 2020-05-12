Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

