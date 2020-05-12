Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 215.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $43,006,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Coty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Coty by 27.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,914,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 413,853 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lifted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

