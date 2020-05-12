Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,938,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of MPW opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.