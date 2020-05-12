Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,924 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,515,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after buying an additional 3,009,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,872,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 520.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after buying an additional 1,839,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of HBI opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

