Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 5.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average is $141.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.