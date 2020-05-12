Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $1.02. PulteGroup reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

