Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,799 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of Brady worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $57,792,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $19,581,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,514,000 after buying an additional 256,160 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after buying an additional 72,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $3,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of Brady stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.