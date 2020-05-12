Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,012 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 258.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 789,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average is $160.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,400.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

