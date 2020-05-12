BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.39% of Post worth $480,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,673,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Post by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 329,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,982,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Post by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 481,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 131,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.55.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Post Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

