BlackRock Inc. Sells 358,186 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,377,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 358,186 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.33% of Axon Enterprise worth $522,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,544,000 after purchasing an additional 299,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161,006 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $1,250,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,725 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAXN stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

