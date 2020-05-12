BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,803,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,692 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Perrigo worth $471,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Perrigo by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Perrigo by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.