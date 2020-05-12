BlackRock Inc. Has $520.31 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,766,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.73% of Neogen worth $520,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Neogen by 11.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 22.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Neogen by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $517,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 734 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $44,495.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,680 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEOG opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

