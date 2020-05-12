BlackRock Inc. Has $514.23 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,023,986 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.52% of Coupa Software worth $514,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 328,089 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $209.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $98.88 and a one year high of $212.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coupa Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $15,059,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,414.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,997 shares of company stock valued at $29,239,851 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

