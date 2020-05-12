BlackRock Inc. Buys 252,350 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Juniper Networks worth $549,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,314,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

JNPR stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

