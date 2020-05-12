BlackRock Inc. Acquires 933,884 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 933,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $495,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $230,900.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,767.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MNTA opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. Research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

