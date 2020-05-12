BlackRock Inc. Acquires 5,675,371 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.04% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $561,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Shares of IR opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.