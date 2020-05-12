BHK Investment Advisors LLC Buys 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 12,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,939.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

