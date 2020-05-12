Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $7,339,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $16,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $90.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $671,538.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 641,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $51,782,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,814 shares of company stock valued at $53,967,499 over the last 90 days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

