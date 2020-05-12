Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $269,000 in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,475,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 178,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

