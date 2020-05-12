Bessemer Group Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,131 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $421,784,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,439 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after acquiring an additional 868,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

NYSE:MPC opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

