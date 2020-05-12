Bank of America Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $42.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Mizuho decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.64 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 139,118 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

