Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,349,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of BHGE opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.