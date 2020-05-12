Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $116.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVLR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.03.

Shares of AVLR opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $103.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,921,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

