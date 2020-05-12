Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $110.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.03.

AVLR opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $103.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,766 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $58,388,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $30,993,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $25,821,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $21,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

