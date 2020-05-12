Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $106.00 at JMP Securities

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Avalara stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,921,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $321,040.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,143 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avalara by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

