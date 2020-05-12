Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Avalara stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76. Avalara has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $103.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $1,091,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $61,417,223.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,931 shares of company stock worth $3,591,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Barton Investment Management bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

