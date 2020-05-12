Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.03.

AVLR stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $103.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,091,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,417,223.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $3,591,143. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 25,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its position in Avalara by 33.9% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

