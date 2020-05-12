Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.03.

AVLR stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $321,040.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $3,591,143. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avalara by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

