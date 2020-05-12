Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 66.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Assurant by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Assurant by 278.3% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.