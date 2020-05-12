ASGN Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASGN in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on ASGN to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

ASGN stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.32. ASGN has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,483.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

