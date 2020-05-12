ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 154.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Ulm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock worth $263,015. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,509,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 273,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 148,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

