Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

