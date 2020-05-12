Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.6% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

