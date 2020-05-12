Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day moving average of $281.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

