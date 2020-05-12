Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Short Interest Update

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:ANH opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 41.82 and a quick ratio of 41.82. The firm has a market cap of $165.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.81. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($182.71) million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 11,000 shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANH. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

