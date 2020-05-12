Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,165.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,939.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, China International Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

