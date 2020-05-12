Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,409.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,939.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

