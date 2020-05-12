Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Lowered to $135.00 at SunTrust Banks

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.67.

ALXN opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.77. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $8,111,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

