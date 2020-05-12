Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Lowered to $135.00 at SunTrust Banks

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.67.
ALXN opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.77. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $8,111,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.