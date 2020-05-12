AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.21. AGCO reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $50.38 on Friday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

