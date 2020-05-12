Abbrea Capital LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.52. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

